Sunrise Smart Start for June 4, 2019

ESL Federal Credit Union has filed a notice of foreclosure on the Greenwood Cove Apartments on Fairwood Drive in Henrietta.

It’s the latest move against a Morgan Management Property since founder Bob Morgan was indicted on dozens of federal fraud charges.

As lake levels continue to rise, state lawmakers are taking aim at the international joint commission’s plan 2014.

The plan was meant to mimic the natural cycle of the lake waters — meaning the rise would be somewhat higher and drop lower than in the old plan.

But the IJC remains adamant that the flooding is mainly due to the weather and would have happened regardless of their plan.

An update in the death investigation of Robert Hartman-

Police say he died of natural causes.

Hartman’s car was found in a crash on Friday on Ridge Road in Greece.

Police found his body by checking the address of the registered owner of that car.

Police now say 31-year-old Jason Brown was the one driving the car.

He’s charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, DWAI, and driving without a license.

The Brighton central school district will be holding an open house to review the proposed budget.

Brighton and Brockport were the only two local districts to have their proposed budgets rejected by voters.

The meeting will be held today at 11 a.m.

