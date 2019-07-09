Sunrise Smart Start for July 9, 2019

— The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Backus street, near Edgerton Park, on the city’s northwest side. Police on the scene found a 43-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to URMC and rushed into surgery, but did not survive. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

— A Rochester family got a scare Monday night after finding a pair of World War II style hand grenades inside a piece of furniture. Police were called to the house on Seneca Parkway just before 8 p.m. Officers say a man was cleaning out his garage when he made the startling discovery. The bomb squad was called to remove the grenades.

— Gates police chief Jim Vanbrederode says he wants to charge parents with child endangerment if their child commits a serious crime. He’s working with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office on the plan. Endangering the welfare of a child is a class a misdemeanor. It carries a maximum jail term of one year.

Union Street lift bridge in Spencerport will close for construction today

— A closure for drivers to be aware of. The bridge construction in Spencerport is part of a larger project to rehabilitate two of the region’s most iconic lift bridges. The sidewalks on the bridge will be closed to pedestrians, but canal boat traffic will not be affected. The main street bridge in Fairport will begin construction in September. Both bridges are expected to remain closed until late next year.

— Some of the finest summer weather imaginable continues today. Expect a picture perfect day with no shortage of sun, warmth, and low levels of humidity. Temperatures will climb back into the 80s by afternoon thanks to an area of high pressure sitting right overhead. Once this high begins to move east on Wednesday, the heat and humidity will ramp up.