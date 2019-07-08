Sunrise Smart Start for July 8, 2019

A meeting will be held tonight over the city’s new fire staffing policy.

Dynamic staffing —- takes select firehouses out of service for specific periods of time.

The city says it will save money.

The firefighters union has opposed it.

The meeting will be held at the Lyell branch library from 5:30 to 7:30.

Rochester police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Officers were called to Clairmount street in the city early yesterday morning.

When they arrived they found a man who had been shot in the upper body.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

An SUV was struck by a train in Wayne County last night.

It happened on Brown Road, near Salter Road in Savannah.

Five people were inside a jeep that hit some water and hydroplaned onto the tracks — leaving the vehicle stuck in the path of the train.

The train was carrying just under 250 people.

No one was injured but–the car was destroyed.

Amtrak released a statement saying the train involved in the accident has been put back into service — after a brief suspension.

An official investigation into the incident is underway.

A Rochester man is facing charges after police say he struck a woman with his car.

It happened around 2:00 yesterday morning on South Clinton Avenue.

33-year-old Christopher Evans was taken into custody after police found his car outside the scene.

The victim was taken to strong memorial hospital with what we’re told are non-life-threatening injuries.

Evans has been charged with d-w-I and assault.

Northern winds have once again caused flooding in the area of Edgemere to drive in Greece.

Homeowners were warned Saturday night about the incoming waves.

Some prepared by securing outdoor furniture and re-enforcing their break walls.

The Saint Lawrence river alliance, made up of residents along the shoreline— plans to begin litigation against the group that manages the lake.

Weather

There is no better way to start off the work week than with a gorgeous day.

As high pressure continues to stretch across the great lake and the northeast skies will remain clear and humidity will stay low. Another night in the 50s is expected heading into Tuesday. Warmer air aloft will begin to creep across western new york heading into Tuesday with afternoon highs getting into the middle 80s. Despite the warmer air skies will remain clear besides a rogue cloud here and there.