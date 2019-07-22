Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Education
Crime
Business News
Entertainment News
Washington-DC
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Weird News
Recalls
Traffic
Top Stories
‘So You Think You Can Dance’ tour coming to Rochester
Top Stories
Bills Training Camp guide: Tickets, parking, events and more
Trump to host state dinner for Australian prime minister
Trump to pay respects to late Justice John Paul Stevens
11 days of no power for Lyons mobile home park
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Watchers
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Bills Training Camp guide: Tickets, parking, events and more
Top Stories
Mariano Rivera closes Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Top Stories
Peaty, Hosszu extend dominance at world swim championships
Horton applauded by fellow swimmers for stand against Sun
Tavatanakit continues Symetra dominance with win in Rochester
Gausman makes strong return from IL as Braves beat Nats 7-1
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Top Stories
11 days of no power for Lyons mobile home park
Top Stories
Hamlin community comes together to help dog shelter volunteer hit by truck
Top Stories
Sunrise Smart Start for July 22, 2019
Tax benefits for college
Scorpion missing, other exotic pets rescued in fire
Changes to be made to Lyell Avenue where driver hit kids in wagon
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
Extraordinary People
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Plugged-In Parent
Honor Roll
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Contests
Fuel Finder
Golden Apple Scholarship
Zoo Life
Rescan
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
CBS Full Episodes
Contact Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
Sunrise Smart Start for July 22, 2019
Local News
Posted:
Jul 22, 2019 / 09:58 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 22, 2019 / 09:58 AM EDT
Your top stories for July 22, 2019.
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Extraordinary People
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss