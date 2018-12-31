Sunrise Smart Start: December 31, 2018

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New laws will start at the beginning of the year including a ban on smoking in cars with children that will be implemented in Erie County. An increase in the minimum wage wil also begin at the new year as well as a requirement for changing tables for both men and women’s rooms in public buildings. 

The new year is almost here with 2018 ending in a few hours. Rochester’s annual New Year’s eve celebration takes place tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.  Find out how you can ring in the new year by visiting our calendar at rochesterfirst.com. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss