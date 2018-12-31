Sunrise Smart Start: December 31, 2018

New laws will start at the beginning of the year including a ban on smoking in cars with children that will be implemented in Erie County. An increase in the minimum wage wil also begin at the new year as well as a requirement for changing tables for both men and women’s rooms in public buildings.

The new year is almost here with 2018 ending in a few hours. Rochester’s annual New Year’s eve celebration takes place tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. Find out how you can ring in the new year by visiting our calendar at rochesterfirst.com.