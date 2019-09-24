Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, September 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here’s a look at your Sunrise Smart Start for this Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Two people are dead after a massive house explosion in the Ontario County Town of Richmond. The explosion occurred at a house on Quayle Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two people were initially reported unaccounted for, but their bodies were recovered from the rubble around 8 a.m.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said he believes the victims are an elderly couple who lived in the home, but the coroner’s office is working to determine the identity of the victims.

The Rochester City Schools District’s reported budget gap has both parents and past students concerned.

District officials reported last week that they found through an external audit overspending in the 2018-19 budget, most likely on health care and special education.

In response, the City of Rochester has motioned to sever financial ties with the district and lawmakers at the state and federal level are calling for immediate investigations, audits and subpoenas.

The woman charged with arson after a fire tore through a Monroe Avenue apartment building in March is scheduled to be sentenced today.

Police say Caitlynn Acoff used a cigarette lighter to set a door on fire. A total of 15 people lost their homes.

A front that made its way through the area last night is now well to our east. Cooler air flowing in on northwesterly winds behind the front will be ours for the day today.

Any leftover showers that are around the area this morning will make way for some breaks of sun by this afternoon as the air turns drier. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.