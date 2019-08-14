Sunrise Smart Start: August 14, 2019

It’s this time of year when the lake breeze becomes almost an annoyance to those along the shores of Lake Ontario. Grass is turning brown, temperatures are dropping, and the on-shore flow persists. If you live north of Ridge Road, you know what I’m talking about.

That breeze that kicks up off Lake Ontario on most clear and sunny days and can not only drop temperatures more than ten degrees, but create a “shadow” that prevents from any rain developing.