ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Being exposed to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun is the reason we get sunburned from time to time.

FUN FACT: Did you know that while UV rays are invisible to humans, some insects such as bumblebees can see them?

UV rays sourced from the sun are subdivided into different types: UV-A, UV-B and UV-C.

UV-C are the most harmful type of rays, but are almost completely absorbed by the Earth’s atmosphere. UV-B and UV-A rays aren’t quite as harmful, but are the types that cause sunburn. Exposure to this type can increase the risk for cell and DNA damage. The difference between these two types are that UV-B rays have a slightly shorter wavelength than UV-A and can only reach the outer later of skin while the longer UV-A can be absorbed into the middle layer.

While about 90-95% of UV-B and UV-A rays are absorbed by ozone in the atmosphere the rest fall to us, and is enough to cause harm if we don’t protect our skin. What else affects amount of UV radiation that reaches us?

Cloud Cover

Clouds play a highly influential role in how much of these harmful rays are able to reach us. Clouds are made up of tiny water droplets that scatter some of the incoming UV rays back into space. The thicker the clouds are the better the protection will be. Thin, or broken clouds such as cirrus, or even breaks in a field of cumulus can be deceiving to people, and can result in unexpected sunburns.

Stratospheric Ozone

Ozone (O3) is a great natural absorber of UV radiation, but as ozone wears away it becomes less effective. This has become an issue for years as ozone depleting substances have been damaging the ozone layer, which serves as Earth’s “sunscreen”.

Time of Day/Sun Angle

Sunlight strikes the Earth at an oblique angle (an angle that’s not a right angle) most of the time during the day, which means the amount of light energy being absorbed by the Earth’s surface is lower most of the day outside of when the Earth is directly overhead. This results in less radiation exposure during the early and later parts of the day while around solar noon the UV index the highest.

Aerosols

Aerosols found in the atmosphere such as smoke and dust not only scatter, but absorb UV-B radiation. The amount is small, only a few percent, but depending on the concentration of aerosols it can be more; up to 50%!

Water Depth/Elevation

The amount of UV-B radiation absorbed by water molecules decreases as water depth increases as both the water and its impurities absorb the harmful radiation. Higher elevations are naturally exposed to more solar radiation and therefore more UV-B rays than those at lower elevations since the UV rays have to travel through less atmosphere to reach the ground.

Wearing sunscreen is one of the best ways to protect exposed skin from sun damage that can potential lead to cancers and even second degree burns. UV rays can even cause eye damage in some cases. With all that in mind, how do we know which sunscreen to use?

It’s recommended to use a sunscreen that protects from both UV-A and UV-B radiation and a strength of at least SPF 15+.

Remember that the higher the SPF number, the greater the protection. The reason sunscreen works is because it contains ingredients that absorb or reflect UV radiation away from skin. For example, SPF 15 will block around 90% of UV radiation while a SPF of 30+ will give you more protection, screening out more than 95% of UV radiation.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory