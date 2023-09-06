ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Summer may be getting off to a late start here in Rochester, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t get an early start on prepping your lawns for the cooler weather.

Gina Dandrea, Owner of GirlPlower says, “The next couple months here are definitely the best time, it’s actually the best time of year, really get that fertilizing, that over-seeding and aerating to get all the nutrients down to the roots and help it you know, have nourishment through winter.”

Gina says that it’s important to fertilize your grass before the winter to make sure you have a healthy and full lawn come springtime, and to keep maintaining it up until our first freeze.

“The most important part really is to keep your lawn, get your lawn down on that last cut to about three inches to keep it low and that prevents any mold or things like that growing in it,” says Dandrea.

Outside of mowing and watering, lawn care tasks you should be doing right now include weeding and seeding to fill in any bare patches you may still have around the yard. And when October rolls around…

“You do want all your leaves removed because you want all the seed and everything else to be able to get down to the roots, the fertilizer and everything like that,” says Dandrea.

Gina says if you’re looking to have your lawns cared for you should get on a list as soon as you can as this is the busiest time of year for those in the industry.

“This is probably one of the toughest seasons for us to really you know try and get everybody our list and situated and get back to them with a quick response time,” says Dandrea.

And before you know it the leaves will be turning, and fall will be just around the corner.