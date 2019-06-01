Local News

Sulphur Springs Festival wraps up tonight

One of the major events in the region to kick off the season

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 06:47 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 07:40 PM EDT

Clifton Springs, NY (WROC-TV) - One of the area's big events to kick off the season is the Sulphur Springs Festival in Clifton Springs. It boats the largest parade in Ontario County, (according to the co-chair), and has loads of events, including the "Rotten Egg Run", car show and 

The village was originally called "Sulphur Springs", it has a giant creek running right through it. Rumor has it Elvis Presley, Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman, and other big names came through back in the day for the "sulphur cure", which is said to provide a number of health benefits. 

The event wraps up Saturday night. Thanks to Deb Galliher, Crystal Books, and Clayton Snow for providing the fest photos. 

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected