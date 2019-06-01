Sulphur Springs Festival wraps up tonight

Clifton Springs, NY (WROC-TV) - One of the area's big events to kick off the season is the Sulphur Springs Festival in Clifton Springs. It boats the largest parade in Ontario County, (according to the co-chair), and has loads of events, including the "Rotten Egg Run", car show and

The village was originally called "Sulphur Springs", it has a giant creek running right through it. Rumor has it Elvis Presley, Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman, and other big names came through back in the day for the "sulphur cure", which is said to provide a number of health benefits.

The event wraps up Saturday night. Thanks to Deb Galliher, Crystal Books, and Clayton Snow for providing the fest photos.