Sully Branch Library kicks off Summer Reading Program

The Sully Branch Library kicked off the summer by announcing the commencement of their Summer Reading Program.

On Tuesday, June 18, library staff and local officials joined to celebrate the official start to the program for the summer.

The branch manager, Maria Heeks-Heinlein, said it’s ‘the best thing in the world’ to work for the program.

“It’s great to see all the kids get excited about reading, and it opens up so many doors and so many ideas,” said Heeks-Heinlein. “It’s a great feeling knowing you’re making an impact. You start early and it develops into a lifelong enjoyment of reading.”

The program is aimed to encourage youth to maintain literacy skills over the summer break, and make the transition into and out of school smoother for students.