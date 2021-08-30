Students showcase their study at Boys & Girls Club’s new digital literacy program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community leaders toured the ‘Digital Experience’ project created by Boys and Girls Club of Rochester Sunday. It’s the region’s first free digital literacy and education summer program.

Assembly member Demond Meeks along with Mayor-Elect Melik Evans visited the local program to address the region’s youth that participated in the learning more about society’s technology divide.

Built to close the diversity gap in digital literacy, BGC’s ‘Digital Experience’ provided over 40 underrepresented students ages 9 to 18-years-old from across the Rochester region the opportunity to enhance their future career paths through technology.

The program’s recent completion was funded by AT&T as part of the company’s $2 billion project to bridge the digital literacy gap across the nation.

Selected students that finished the two month program demonstrated their newly-found digital skills in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) through a showcase and discussion of what they build.