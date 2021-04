ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A school bus crashed in Rochester Monday afternoon, when police say the driver was distracted by the students.

It happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and North Winton Road. According to Rochester police, the bus driver was distracted by the 10 elementary school students on board, and ran through a red light.

The bus struck another vehicle in the intersection. No one was injured. No tickets have been issued.