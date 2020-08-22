Students move into St. John Fisher dorms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of students moved in to their dorm rooms on St. John Fisher campus Friday, and the freshman dorm experience looks very different this year because of the pandemic.

It was an emotional moment for the Smith family.

“It’s really bittersweet to go, but I know I can call them or text them and it’s exciting to start really being feeling like an adult,” said freshman Isabelle Smith.

Smith drove from Vermont to attend St. John Fisher. She’s a freshman who’ll be living in a dorm room during a pandemic.

“I’m not that worried for myself, I guess I know most young people are usually pretty asymptomatic when it comes to Covid and I do want to do my best not to spread to anyone else who might be high-risk,” said Smith.

The move-in process looks different this year on campus. School officials say months of planning went into what they hope to be a safe reopening.

“There are some guidelines related to the de-densification of classrooms, and the number of residence halls, and the number of students that can be for instance in a residence hall room together as roommates is different than it has been in the past so that’s fewer,” said college official Jose Perales.

Meanwhile Isabelle and her parents say they feel confident about this decision.

“I feel very confident because Fisher has been very good at keeping us informed about all the steps that they’re taking there been several emails and webinars,” said parent Marie-Claire Smith.