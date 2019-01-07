Local News

Students in Speech and Debate team win first place at annual invitational

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 06:01 AM EST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 06:01 AM EST

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Students in the Speech and Debate team at Brighton High School won first place at the school's annual invitational on December 1.

So far this season, eight of the team members have qualified for the state competition in April.
 

