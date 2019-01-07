Students in Speech and Debate team win first place at annual invitational
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Students in the Speech and Debate team at Brighton High School won first place at the school's annual invitational on December 1.
So far this season, eight of the team members have qualified for the state competition in April.
