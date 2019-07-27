Students graduate from Summer Advanced Manufacturing Experience

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two dozen high school students got diplomas on Friday. Not something you usually see in July.

Students participated in the annual Summer Advanced Manufacturing Experience. The program provides an opportunity for high school students to get hands-on experience in advanced manufacturing careers.

The woman in charge of the program says it helps get students interested in these careers.

“This is pretty cutting edge because it is a lot of intensity,” said Executive Principal Jill Slavny. “Its a lot of skill development and knowledge in a short period of time and we are trying to engage young people in a profession that is falling out of favor but there is a huge opportunity right now in advancement in manufacturing and machining.”

The students also earn college credit hours through MCC which is a sponsor of the program.