ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community College hosted a mobile lab experience by Thorlabs Tuesday.

They were there to visit students and faculty to bring awareness to optics and photonics — the study of light. Technicians in this field are in significant demand for several industries such as health care.

The goal for bringing this program to the college — to train the future workforce.

Thorlabs will be at Brighton High School Wednesday, and will continue their tour throughout the rest of the year.