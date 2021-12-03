Sherman Elementary students in Rush-Henrietta evacuated due to ‘concerning messgage’

HENRIETTA N.Y. (WROC) — Students were evacuated this afternoon at Sherman Elementary school in the Rush-Henrietta Central School District, after a “concerning message” was found on a bathroom wall.

According to a message the district sent to parents, students were allowed to take their belonging and exit the building, as is district protocol.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to check and clear the building,. The district says students were not in any danger.

Students were dismissed at their usual times Friday, and the Cub Care program was not impacted.

Dear Sherman Families and Employees, This afternoon, a concerning message was found written on a bathroom wall at Sherman. Following district protocols, students were evacuated. They were allowed to quickly gather their coats, hats, and belongings prior to exiting the building. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to clear the building. At no time were any students or employees in danger. The students were outside with their teachers during this time, and were dismissed as usual. They are expected to arrive home on time. For students attending Cub Care, the program will continue as usual this afternoon. As you know, safety is our top priority in the Rush-Henrietta Central School District. I look forward to seeing everyone back at school on Monday. Thank you for your continued support. Sincerely, Robert Hathaway

Sherman Interim Principal

