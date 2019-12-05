Students evacuated after bomb threat discovered at Victor High School bathroom

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Victor Central School District say they discovered a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall of the high school around 10:50 a.m. Thursday, which prompted an evacuation of the building.

The building was then searched by Ontario County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and with New York State Police K9 units, and there was nothing suspicious or dangerous found, according to officials.

“The schools have plans in place for these types of situations, and it was decided that the plan should be followed and the evacuation was implemented,” said Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson in a press release.

This threat occurred while Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an elementary school in Penfield that was put on lock down Thursday, which was prompted due to “evidence of hunting.”

