BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A student who was expelled days after a racist message in the bathroom at Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Woman said Wednesday she feels unwanted.

Ne’Ami Lewis, a junior on scholarship at the school, participated in protests the week a message written on a bathroom wall was found that said “this school is filled with a bunch of [N-word]. Get out or else!” Subsequent student protests were held at the school.

The 16-year-old said was expelled by the school on March 15, and she claims was wrongly accused of cyberbullying, intimidation, and insubordination.

“The exclusion has greatly affected my future,” Lewis said during a press conference Wednesday. “Yet I’m being punished for doing those exact things.”

Lewis’ parents said their daughter was not given an opportunity to share her side of the story.

The Catholic school has since said a student has confessed to producing the racist graffiti, according to officials. They added, “for legal reasons and in accordance with Mercy’s confidentiality practices, the student will not be identified.”

Officials at Our Lady of Mercy would not offer a specific comment but released the following statement:

“Mercy is committed to Gospel values and the Critical Concerns of the Sisters of Mercy which includes anti-racism. We take seriously any event or action that causes harm to our students or school community. Last week, Mercy held a student assembly to address the pain we are experiencing in response to the incident with racist graffiti. This assembly was only the first of many events and initiatives Mercy will conduct over the upcoming days, weeks, and months to be a part of our ongoing efforts to bring healing and understanding to our community. We are partnering with area professionals well-versed in restorative practices, communication, and healing.”

Happening this morning girls from our Lady of Mercy are outside supporting one another after the racist message was discovered yesterday @News_8 #roc https://t.co/C4dsRcS0lC pic.twitter.com/T8xdo5GIbH — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 8, 2022

