Student-run credit union opens up at Fairport High School

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Fairport High School are stepping into the world of finance. The school is opening up the first-ever student-run credit union. They’re teaming up with Advantage Federal Credit Union to make it possible. It will allow students and teachers to open checking accounts.

“Its a strong physical statement as to the importance of financial literacy. Learning how to budget, learning how to pay check for goodness sake. How do you invest for the future, how do you save for the future? Once you accumulate your savings, then you can move out into better things. Such as investing and multiply your money faster,” said Regina Nichols, teacher of personal money management.

It’s only open on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the lunch period. Raider Union has representatives from the credit union to help guide students during transactions. All of the transactions are done offline (via paper). Security cameras have also been placed at the school’s credit union.

According to the AFCU, students will learn all aspects of the business, including accounting, lending, marketing, human resources, collections, fraud, and business development.

“I took personal money management with Mrs. Nichols, and it just taught me everything that you need to know. So it’s such an essential class everybody should be taking. But to take that, incorporate what I learned in that class and start using it in a real-life setting, I think it’s something that everybody should be able to do,” said Peyton Broncatello, a junior at the school and involved in the marketing of Raider Union.



“I take personal money management this year, and before I took the class, I didn’t know much about a credit union. I didn’t know much about money at all, so I think that taking the courses are very helpful,” said Hannah Fields, a junior at the school and involved in the marketing of Raider Union.

Students who will help operate the branch are members of the school’s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and Business club.

Currently, Raider union is running a promotion if students open an account with them, they’ll match their first $20 deposit.