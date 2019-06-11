Student loans are once again a national conversation

The student loan crisis is once again a hot topic on the campaign trail. While politicians’ debate what to do about it, millions of Americans are being crushed by student debt.

Experts say there’s hope for borrowers, but they have to make a plan. Borrowers owe a total of $1.5 trillion in federal student loan debt and about $65 billion in private loans. The average student leaving school with a bachelor’s degree has over $28 thousand in debt.

Secretary Sherry Todd wants to start paying off her $96,000 debt. She’d like a better paying career, but it’s been tough. “Workplaces look at credit histories and I’ve had to like, forbearance or deferment because I can’t afford to pay them all,” says Sherry.

Karyn Rando with Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Rochester, says $96,000 in debt can be fairly typical. “They’re unable to make those payments because of the position they’re taking post-graduation.”, says Karyn.

“I think it’s definitely a bit of a crisis. Folks are more aware of the debt they’re leaving school with.”, says Robert Jacob, a student loan counselor. Robert says the people he sees do want to pay their debt off and have an affordable living.

Sherry anticipates her loan payments every month will be $600 for over 13 years, and the banks don’t want to wait. “Cause they try to get your tax returns…”

Mike Shockency, a drywall worker, already deals with this via his federal loan. His tax returns are scooped up every year. “And then I found out the company that intercepted (my refund) was the federal government for my student loans.”, says Mike.

Robert says this practice is commonplace. Mike is about $20,000 in debt for an unfinished degree. And he’s found out there are additional charges, not the interest, attached to that amount. “Basically, the collection agency is just throwing an extra $3,000 on there and saying I owe $23,000 for student loans.”, says Mike.

That charge is called a collection agency fee. That happens when you do not enter a repayment agreement, default, and your loans are sent by the government to a private agency. “There is a fee that is tacked on to that agency as a reward for collecting the debt.”, says Robert.

For those in debt large or small, there are steps to take to start paying down the debt. Rando says to become aware and reach out. “So, at that point, that would be a great time to contact us because we might have a lot more options available.”, says Karyn.

Your loan debts aren’t going to disappear on their own. “Student loans will follow you until the day that you’re no longer here.”, says Robert.

