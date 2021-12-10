Student arrested after fight at Rush-Henrietta High School

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was arrested Friday, after a fight in the school injured a security guard.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the fight broke out between multiple students at the end of the school day. A security guard was injured while breaking up the fight.

Investigators say the student who caused the injury to the security team member was arrested and charged with Assault. The other students involved in the fight will be disciplined by the school.

Investigators say no one else was injured in the fight.

