Student arrested after fight at Rush-Henrietta High School

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday, News 8's meteorologists here are predicting record-setting wind gusts. RG&E is asking customers to be prepared for the worst.

Sarah Warren of RG&E says now is a good idea to make sure you have candles, your flashlights are in working order and your electronics are fully charged. She says given the nature of this event tomorrow, it is tough to predict any outages right now.

Warren says RG&E has 1,800 resources ready to go for the weekend across the state, with 500 of those resources right here, ready to respond should an outage occur. In addition to stocking up on emergency supplies, she says it's also a good idea to take any loose lawn gear or Christmas decorations inside for the time being. Warren says, as many of us know, in forceful winds weaker trees and branches oftentimes fall into wires or poles, knocking out power. If you do have downed wires near your property, do not go near them; call RG&E or 911 right away to make the situation safe.