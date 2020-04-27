Struggle with custody disputes during social distancing order

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Social distancing can make for stressful times behind closed doors, especially for those with child custody agreements.

A local attorney said he’s been getting a lot of calls related to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. With courts closed, he said he’s mostly dealing with family emergencies.

“There’s been incidents and certain scenarios where there’s been refusals to send children when they’re supposed to be following an order. There’s been altercations about trying to control what the other ex spouse should be doing in their household,” Attorney Matthew Fero said.

Fero said it’s important for families who are in crisis, to call an attorney.