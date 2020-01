Rochester Firefighters on scene of a structure fire on Scio Street on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Photo by Josh Navarro, News 8)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a second alarm fire on Scio Street on Thursday morning.

The structure fire was near the intersection of Lyndhurst and Scio Street. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the roads expect to be back open on Thursday morning.

There are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Doesn’t seem anyone got hurt & it looks like it was a type of garage or storage building that caught on fire. #Rochester pic.twitter.com/VarZ7N5nmw — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) January 9, 2020

