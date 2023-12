ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews responded to reports of a structure on fire in the Town of Phelps Thursday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a home on County Rd 25 in the town of Phelps for a structure fire. Upon arrival, heavy smoke was showing.

The fire started in the kitchen and spread quickly due to the home being an older structure. No injuries were reported at this time.