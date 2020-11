A photo of the 2020 Toy Hall of Fame finalists. (Photo provided by Strong, National Museum of Play)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong will be announcing the inductees for the 2020 Toy Hall of Fame.

The 12 finalists were announced earlier this year. The list includes:

Baby Nancy

Bingo

Breyer Horses

Jenga

Lite-Brite

Masters of the Universe

My Little Pony

Risk

Sidewalk chalk

Sorry!

Tamagotchi

Yahtzee

Three of the 12 finalists will be inducted on Thursday.