Strong National Museum of Play ranks on list of highest-rated museums in New York

Another very deep, dynamic storm system will slice across the United States and impact our weather significantly over the next 24 hours. But this time, wind delivers only a glancing blow instead of a full court press. Breezy southerly winds will start picking up into the evening as scattered rain showers fall. Temperatures in the 40s will keep rising, albeit slowly, through the night into the lower 50s.

Strong southwesterly winds Thursday will help pump temperatures into the 60s, challenging and likely breaking the record high of 62 set back in the late 1800s in Rochester. We expect wind gusts to peak Thursday afternoon/evening in the Rochester area around 40-45 mph, up toward 50 mph at times west of town. Wind Advisories are in effect, but these gusts are a far cry from what we just saw last weekend. Widespread outages won't occur. The cold front comes through late Thursday with a line of gusty downpours with colder air pouring in from there.