Strong National Museum of Play opens to members, other activities coming underway for Phase 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Businesses within the tier of arts and recreation are opening up with caution.

Saturday morning was the first time the Strong National Museum of Play opened it’s doors since March. It offered three different sessions throughout the day, for members only.

The big key for it’s opening is adjustment, and caution.

“We have capacity limitations, so today we have three sessions, one from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and one from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” said Sara Poe, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the museum.

Visitors must register for one timed session in a day, and you can reserve a ticket in advance here. You can learn more about becoming a member here.

The museum will open to the general public on July 11.

Other modifications include spacing out games, sanitizing equipment after use and social distance markers on the ground.

“You’ll have to wear your mask and wash your hands. We have twice as many sanitizing stations as we did before,” said Poe.

Also returning in phase four, is swimming at some beaches, including Ontario Beach Park.

The beach is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to keep updated with Monroe County’s guidelines for the park.

“It’s very nice to get out and get some sun and some sand and fresh air,” said Erin Gorham.

And as for some sports, businesses like Bill Grays Regional IcePlex are quickly getting ready to open, with restrictions, on July 6.

“We are basically allowed to do everything with the exception of games, leagues and tournaments,” said Chris Woodworth, General Manager at Bill Grays Ice Plex.

Woodworth said no one knows when games and tournaments will be allowed. But he and his team are prepared with a plan.

“The State guidelines have a long list of mandatory protocols, and also issue recommendations for safety,” said Woodworth.

Woodworth said he and his team will be taking all recommendations a step further, just to be safe.

“So one example, one recommendation is a player can bring up to two spectators. For sake of traffic, we are going to take it a step further, and say, if you are an adult, you’d get no spectator, and if you have a child, one spectator is permitted,” he said.

Woodworth said if someone is enough to come alone (16 or 17), that is also recommended.

But for now, private lessons, small group lessons, camps and drop-in activities will be available with new guidelines of social distancing and contact-less exchanges.

Click here to learn more details about the new measures for Bill Grays Regional IcePlex.