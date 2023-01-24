ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s very own Strong National Museum of Play was nominated by USA Today as one of the top museums dedicated to pop culture in the country.

According to Strong, the museum was selected as a nominee due to it’s huge amount of toy and video game collections — displaying notable toys such as American Girl Dolls and the recently-inducted Masters of the Universe and video game consoles like the Atari 2600 and Nintendo’s Game Boy.

The museum is also home to many exhibits focusing on gaming and arcades, comic books, Sesame Street, and many others.

Strong National Museum of Play is among 20 museums nominated for the list in the US. Anyone can vote for the nominated museums until February 13. According to Strong, the museum is currently ranked in sixth place.

You can vote for the nominees by clicking here.