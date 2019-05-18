Local News

Strong National Museum of Play celebrates 50 years of Sesame Street

Posted: May 18, 2019 03:36 PM EDT

Updated: May 18, 2019 03:36 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Strong National Museum of Play and Sesame Workshop teamed up to present Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday.

The weekend of festivities will commemorate the 50 years that Sesame Street has enriched children’s lives.

The event also had meet and greets with Walkaround Abby Cadabby, activities, a new display of Sesame Street artifacts, and more. 

Don't dispair if you weren't able to make it on Saturday. The fun picks back up on Sunday. 

