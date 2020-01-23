Strong Museum supporter gifts $1 million for expansion project

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play has received a big gift from a longtime supporter.

Museum trustee and longtime supporter Mary Valentine has pledged $1 million to help fund the museum’s ambitious expansion project, which includes a parking garage and a new, 90,000-square foot museum wing as part of the larger Neighborhood of Play.

(Strong Museum renderings)

(Strong Museum renderings)

(Strong Museum renderings)

In honor of the gift, a planned terrace and café space, will be named the Valentine-Cosman Terrace and Café, according to museum officials.

“Mary Valentine has been a booster, advocate, collections donor, financial supporter, and most importantly, friend, to the museum for many years,” said Steve Dubnik, Strong president and CEO, in a press release. “We appreciate her ongoing generosity and her many other contributions to the museum. Gifts like this help The Strong continue to grow and share its important mission more widely.”

“The Strong holds a special place in my heart,” Valentine said in a press release. “My late husband and I shared a passion for play and games, and there’s no other place in the world like The Strong at preserving and studying that history. We’re also big advocates for increasing educational opportunities, and The Strong is doing great work teaching through the power of play. The museum’s expansion project will only add to their preservation capacity and allow for hundreds of thousands of more people per year to experience the magic of play.”

The project, which is estimated to draw an additional 400,000 guests to the Rochester area and have an annual economic impact of $130 million on the region, is slated to be complete in 2022, according to museum officials.