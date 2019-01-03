Strong Museum offering discounts for SNAP recipients

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The Strong Museum of Play is now offering a new program that will give discounts to families who qualify for SNAP, the program that helps low-income families supplement food costs.

The museum says SNAP recipients can now get tickets for $3 per person for a group up to four.

“The Strong recognizes the need to reduce barriers and make its resources available to all in our region and state,” writes Steve Dubnik, president and CEO. “Many in our community rely on SNAP to feed their families, and this discounted admission rate—made possible by the generous support of donors—will share the educational power of play with a wider audience.”

Residents who qualify for the program can show their EBT card and matching ID at the museum's admission desk.