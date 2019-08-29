Strong Museum of Play hosts ‘Fan Appreciation Day’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday The Strong Museum of Play celebrated their “Fan Appreciation Day,” all to celebrate the support they get from the community.

In addition to free rides on the train and carousel, kids and their parents enjoyed a shaved ice truck, bubble-blowing machines, and even free reign on the sidewalk with chalk.

The Happy Pirates, also gave a performance.

The Happy Pirates entertain children – and news photographers – of all ages.

The museum says the day was about play for all ages.

“Play is really important. Not only does it help children, but it helps adults concentrate on something other than their everyday life,” said Noelle McElrath-Hart, Strong National Museum of Play. “They’re feeling a little stressful from work, maybe their school work has gotten overwhelmed, play is a great escape to enjoy what they’re doing.”