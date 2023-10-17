ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In addition to the three inductees that will go into the National Toy Hall of Fame in the Strong Museum of Play (from this pool of 12 finalists), the Strong said in a press release that a fourth will be joining the ranks.

The Strong added the public can vote for one of the “Forgotten Five” to get in this year. A spokesperson says these are toys that have been finalists multiple times but haven’t gotten in. They are:

Fisher-Price Corn Popper

My Little Pony

PEZ

pogo stick

Transformers



“They’re like Susan Lucci was to the Emmy Awards, or Steve Tasker to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” says chief curator Christopher Bensch in a statement. “Now, one of these five will make the hall and, for the first time, it will be purely in the hands of the voting public.”

People can vote once a day until October 24th. All four inductees will be announced in November.

The Forgotten Five (provided by The Strong):

Fisher Price Corn Popper: Fisher-Price introduced the Corn Popper in 1957, calling it an amusement device for young children. Parents quickly discovered that by pushing the device, children could strengthen gross motor skills. The bright, flying balls and popping sound helped to stimulate the senses, promoting curiosity and discovery.

My Little Pony: Introduced in the 1980s and reintroduced in 2003, the My Little Pony line of mini-horses encourages children in traditional forms of doll play—fantasy, storytelling, hair grooming, and collecting. The small pastel ponies have come in more than 1,000 varieties, all with elongated tails and manes made to be brushed. The toys peaked in popularity between 1982 and 1993—even outselling Barbie for several years.

PEZ: PEZ emerged first as a breath mint in 1927, but in 1948, the creators turned it into a candy and added a small, mechanical box to dispense the PEZ bricks. The dispensers featured pop-culture characters, making them both a plaything and collectible. PEZ sells three billion individual candies each year and keeps about 60 or 70 dispensers in production—such as Batman, Mickey Mouse, and Wonder Woman.

Pogo Stick: While the origin for its design remains uncertain, the pogo stick was first patented in the United States in the early 20th century. The pogo stick works via a spring-loaded pole that extends below the footpads. Users hold onto the handles at the top of the pole and, maintaining balance, employ the compressed spring’s force to move along by jumping from one location to the next. The pogo stick has remained popular in American life due to its simple, yet challenging, design that promotes agility and physical activity.

Transformers: Hasbro introduced Transformers, a toy line of action figures that change their shapes, in the mid-1980s. They marketed Transformers with an elaborate back story supported by a Marvel comic book series, a cartoon television series, animated movies, electronic games, consumer goods, and even its own cereal. A continuing series of live-action, blockbuster films (with the latest installment released in 2023) has kept Transformers in the public eye.

About the National Toy Hall of Fame

The Strong’s National Toy Hall of Fame, established in 1998, recognizes toys that have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over a sustained period. Each year, the prestigious hall inducts new honorees and showcases both new and historic versions of classic toys beloved by generations. Anyone can nominate a toy to the National Toy Hall of Fame. Final selections are made on the advice of historians, educators, and other individuals who exemplify learning, creativity, and discovery through their lives and careers.