ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A unique event was held Thursday at The Strong National Museum of Play, where the community gathered for the “Happiest Hour,” exclusively for those age 21 and older.

The American Dairy Association provided snacks, gave out prizes, and brought in a photo booth — complete with milk moustaches. The dairy association also brought along some specialty dairy cocktails.

“The American Dairy Association and dairy farmers here in New York State really just want people to know that milk is delicious, nutritious, and fun, and we want to be part of fun events like this,” said Michelle Barber from the American Dairy Association North East.