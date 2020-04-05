Strong Memorial Hospital sending Emergency Medicine team to assist in New York City

ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC)- Fifteen SMH Emergency Medical Staff left Rochester on Sunday, for New York City. The group, from Strong Memorial Hospital, were sent downstate to support health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will be working at one of Northwell Health’s major medical facilities. The Emergency Medicine physicians, physician assistants, and registered nurses will be working alongside Northwell Emergency Medicine staff caring for patients.

“Our institution is proud of these individuals for volunteering to support our downstate colleagues, who are struggling 24/7 to manage their increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients,” said Michael F. Kamali, M.D., chair of Emergency Medicine.

The staff will be there for at least one week. Kamali said the hospital is happy to help, even for just a limited amount of time.

“Not only can we support Northwell and provide some relief to its overtaxed system, but our team will bring back valuable knowledge that can be shared across our own community to help us prepare for the point when our own numbers increase.”said Kamali.

At his Sunday press conference, Governor Andrew Cuomo asked hospitals across the state to work together in order to defeat COVID-19.