ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As hospital systems continue to be stretched thin by the aftershocks of the pandemic, Strong Memorial Hospital has been awarded $50 million to help fund their emergency room expansion project.

The hospital began construction on what they called the largest project in URMC history at the start of this year. Currently, the hospital sees more than 100,000 emergency department visitors each year, state representatives said.

By 2027, they hope to nearly triple the size of the emergency department, adding a nine-story tower among other major renovations.

State representatives say this massive change will help ease overcrowding at the hospital, which serves as a safety net for “the Finger Lakes’ most vulnerable residents.”

Currently, the hospital has a massive semi-permanent tent structure set up as a short-term solution to the overcrowding issues. Hospital representatives said the idea was sparked by COVID-19, but URMC had been discussing long-term expansions for years.

The expansion also hopes to bring over 100 private inpatient rooms, and three floors of the tower are marked for cardiovascular work.

The funding was awarded as part of the Statewide IV program, which supports efforts to improve healthcare and reduce cost for New Yorkers by expanding access. Projects are awarded funding that help stabilize what are considered safety net providers, such as Strong.

Along with the URMC funding, down in New York City, $150 million was awarded to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

“With the help of these funds, both hospitals will be able to modernize and expand their emergency departments for underserved communities,” Acting State Health Commissioner James McDonald said. “New York is a national leader in providing first-rate health care.”