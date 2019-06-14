Streets to be closed or restricted due to Medved 5k in Rochester on Sunday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, NY (WROC) - The Medved 5k to Cure ALS is taking place in Rochester on Sunday and several streets will be closed or restricted due to the event.

Morrie Silver Way from W. Broad Street and State Street

Oak Street from Morrie Silver Way to Smith Street

Smith Street from W. Broad Street to State Street

Restrictions are set to begin around 8:15 a.m. until approximately 10:30 a.m.