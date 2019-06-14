Streets to be closed or restricted due to Medved 5k in Rochester on Sunday
Rochester, NY (WROC) - The Medved 5k to Cure ALS is taking place in Rochester on Sunday and several streets will be closed or restricted due to the event.
- Morrie Silver Way from W. Broad Street and State Street
- Oak Street from Morrie Silver Way to Smith Street
- Smith Street from W. Broad Street to State Street
Restrictions are set to begin around 8:15 a.m. until approximately 10:30 a.m.
