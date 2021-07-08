Stormwater floods Irondequoit streets, residents say system needs upgrade

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The region saw some flash flooding Thursday with downpours hitting certain areas. On Stanton Lane in Irondequoit and surrounding roads, some parts of the road got 3 to 5 inches of water.

Some cars made it through, others turned right around, not wanting to get too deep into it all, with submerged debris also a concern. But residents say during heavy rains, this kind of flooding here is normal.

“If it keeps coming, we’re going to be sailing boats down here,” says Ed Doty, Irondequoit Resident.

“The infrastructure in Irondequoit is pretty bad,” says John Gorman, Irondequoit Resident.

Both men say it’s the sewer system, a bit out of date, and unable to handle the downpours.

“For heavy, heavy rain like we got– three inches–you know, since 3 o’clock, it’s going to do this,” says Doty.

“With a torrential downpour, this happens. It backs up and this will sit here for a couple of hours,” says Gorman.

Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley said Thursday, “Anytime we see sustained heavy rain like we’ve seen the past few days, you are going to see isolated flooding. Even with a functioning stormwater drainage system, if you have excess water, it simply makes it harder for the system to drain at certain points.”

Watch the ebb and flow of this full drain on Stanton Ln in Irondequoit as it tries to handle all of the water that has accumulated in this neighborhood @News_8 @ccjgarzone pic.twitter.com/eR0ADlO3FZ — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) July 8, 2021

Aaron Wiggins and his sons tried to drive their jeep through, confident they’d plow through the pond that popped up. But, he decided against it. He feels there’s a bigger problem in all this.



“My boys were just asking me ‘dad is this related to global warming?’ and I’m like ‘Yeah, the way this rain was falling’…it was torrential,” says Wiggins.