Police surround home after officer involved in scuffle with armed man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of W. Main Street at Jefferson Avenue was shut down on Friday night after a police officer was involved in a scuffle with an armed suspect.

Police were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a fight. When officers arrived, two men who were involved in the fight began trying to fight with the officers. One officer ended up in a brief scuffle with one man who they say had a gun in his waistband.

The suspect was able to get away from the officer and ran into a home. Police shut down the street and surrounded the home. Eventually, they determined the suspect had escaped through a window, leaving the gun behind.

The area was reopened around midnight. Police say they will continue to search for the suspect.