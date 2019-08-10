Police surround home after officer involved in scuffle with armed man

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of W. Main Street at Jefferson Avenue was shut down on Friday night after a police officer was involved in a scuffle with an armed suspect.

Police were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a fight. When officers arrived, two men who were involved in the fight began trying to fight with the officers. One officer ended up in a brief scuffle with one man who they say had a gun in his waistband.

The suspect was able to get away from the officer and ran into a home. Police shut down the street and surrounded the home. Eventually, they determined the suspect had escaped through a window, leaving the gun behind.

The area was reopened around midnight. Police say they will continue to search for the suspect.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss