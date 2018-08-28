Local News

Strasenburgh Planetarium to get new full-dome projection system

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 06:23 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 06:23 PM EDT

Strasenburgh Planetarium to get new full-dome projection system

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Some big changes are coming to the Strasenburgh Planetarium at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

Local leaders and museum staff announced a major renovation project on Tuesday. Among the upgrades to the 50-year-old building, a full-dome projection system will be installed along with an open floor plan and moveable seats.

The new technology will also be paired with all the information that we currently have about the universe.

Rochester Museum and Science Center CEO Kate Bennett tells us, "So with the Digitar 6 System and these lenses and all the upgrades, we're going to be able to do everything we need to do and with your support we'll be able to do even more."

The planetarium will close for the renovation project on September 4. Upgrades are expected to be completed by the end of the year. Museum officials say they hope these changes also spark new partnerships with more local companies and colleges.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected