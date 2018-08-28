Strasenburgh Planetarium to get new full-dome projection system Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Some big changes are coming to the Strasenburgh Planetarium at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

Local leaders and museum staff announced a major renovation project on Tuesday. Among the upgrades to the 50-year-old building, a full-dome projection system will be installed along with an open floor plan and moveable seats.

The new technology will also be paired with all the information that we currently have about the universe.

Rochester Museum and Science Center CEO Kate Bennett tells us, "So with the Digitar 6 System and these lenses and all the upgrades, we're going to be able to do everything we need to do and with your support we'll be able to do even more."

The planetarium will close for the renovation project on September 4. Upgrades are expected to be completed by the end of the year. Museum officials say they hope these changes also spark new partnerships with more local companies and colleges.