‘We were up at 3am’: Storm knocks boats, jet skis off hoists along Greece shoreline

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Town of Greece residents like Jim Montanus didn’t get a lot of sleep Saturday night.

Multiple boats, chairs and jet skis were uprooted off hoists along Old Edgemere Drive, due to weekend storms. Montanus awoke at 3 a.m. to sounds of heavy waves and panicked neighbors.

When he walked outside, Montanus found nearby neighbors carrying flashlights, scrambling to retrieve lost boats, jet skis and floats.

“Boats had washed off of the boat hoists and they were floundering around in the water getting washed up on the sand,” Montanus said.

Residents of the area spent hours into the morning trying to rescue them. Some equipment tossed far out in water, others doing cartwheels across the sand.

“The waves were really coming in hard and the winds were very, very strong, it was quite an experience,” Montanus said.

Montanus has lived in the neighborhood of Old Edgemere Drive for 12 years. He says locals are all too familiar with strong Northeast winds from time to time. But this weekend was way worse than anticipated.

The extreme weather awoke several people in the area, including Mike Defendorf. He has lived in the neighborhood for over 60 year and is used to strong winds.

What Defendorf didn’t foresee however, was his personal pontoon getting thrown off a hoist and tossed down the beach.

“Five o’ clock I was up trying to retrieve it and get a bunch of help people to push it off the shoreline,” Defendorf said.

While it was a stressful night, it worked out in the end, and no one got hurt. The neighbors described a community where everyone just wants to look out for each other.

Without that teamwork, the damage could’ve been worse.

“It is amazing how the neighbors come out and they’re offering up their hands to help everything else and that’s great,” Defendorf said.

Many neighbors along that shoreline said flooding yards and basements weren’t an issue because lake levels are significantly lower this year.