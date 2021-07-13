Storm brings heavy wind, rain into Rochester region

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Storms crossing the Rochester region blew through Ontario Beach Park Tuesday evening, dousing reporter Christian Garzone during the News 8 at 6 broadcast.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect through 11:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

