WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Three years have passed since Lake Ontario shoreline communities saw devastating flooding due to record-high water levels. To this day, many are still working to rebuild.

New York State has secured $500 million to help with that.

Senator Chuck Schumer announced a new round of lakeshore resiliency funds Tuesday, called ‘the Storm Act.’ It comes with a $500 million price tag designed to help homeowners or business owners along the shoreline protect or rebuild from flooding.

Sen. Schumer says the funds still need final approval. Once FEMA finalizes its regulations, he says the program will work as a revolving loan fund that can be applied for.

“What it means is, let’s say your house had been flooded and you need to repair it and you didn’t have the dollars to do it, or it hasn’t been flooded but you need to build protection so it won’t flood – there will be low interest loans for a very long period of time,” Sen. Schumer said. “It’s just a little more added to your mortgage, that homeowners and businesses can apply to and that’s a good thing.”

Leaders in Sodus Point say they’re hopeful the funds will get approved by the end of this year, to be released in Wayne County and other parts of upstate New York by early 2023.