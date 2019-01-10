Stopping bullying through 'Sweethearts & Heroes' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Rochester, NY (WROC) - Former professional MMA fighter and UFC veteran, Tom Murphy paid a visit to East Irondequoit Middle School Thursday morning to talk to them about the impact of bullying.

The event run by a group of motivational speakers known as "Sweethearts and Heroes".

Students participated in various activities where they've learned to be more empathetic and how to overcome adversity.

Murphy hopes his message will empower victims of bullying and bystanders to stand up against the act and make a difference. A difference Murphy said could save lives.

"You wouldn't be here today if it weren't for people, when you didn't feel like going to practice, they pushed you, when you didn't feel playing that instrument, they made you. Or maybe you didn't feel like getting out of bed in the morning one day, they were there to say let's go! You have more to give. They gave you this thing called hope," Murphy said.

Students also learned how to turn a negative situation to a positive one from Rick Yarosh, a retired sergeant with the U.S. army who was severely burned in Iraq.