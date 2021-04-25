Stop the Violence vigil at MLK Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A group of demonstrators gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Park downtown to memorialize the lives of people lost to violence.

Candles were lit in memory of 16-year-old Ma’khia Bryant.

Bryant was the teen killed by police in Ohio. She was holding a knife when she was shot, about 10 seconds after police arrived on scene.

The event was co-organized by Urban Politics and the Community Justice Initiative. The groups were also calling for federal legislation that would make prosecuting police for excessive force easier.

