ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Across the region, people have spent the day scraping and chipping away at the ice on their vehicles. If yours is still frozen, we have some tips on how to not damage your car while doing it.

It’s not always easy to scrape a quarter inch of ice off your vehicle. But with an extra 15-20 minutes and a little bit of patience, it’s something you can do safely and without any damage. patience.

“The main thing when brushing off the car, you want to start the car, get the car running, get the defrost set so as it’s warming up you’re scraping.”

Ryan Farrell is the Light Service Manager at Action Towing. He says the most important places to de-ice are all the windows, headlights, tail lights, and the wiper blades, so that you can see and are able to be seen on the roads.

“When you start the vehicle, you do not want to have the wiper blades going, okay if the wiper blades are frozen to the windshield and you turn the wiper motor on you could burn out the wiper motor, damage the blades,” Ryan says.

Especially now that winter seems to be waking up from its hibernation, it’s important to also remember how to be safe while out on the roads.

“Just driving down the roads today I’ve seen more than one or two people with a very large sheet of ice fly off the top of their car and I understand it’s not always possible to get all of it but if you get most of it you can at least reduce the risk for other drivers on the road,” Ryan says.

Ryan also says having a good quality snow brush can go a long way when it comes to scraping both snow and ice off your vehicle and we know in time we’ll be getting this out again.

MORE TIPS AND TRICKS

When you’re warming up the car it’s best to have the A/C on, so it sucks out all moisture out of your vehicle while warming it’s up.

Turning on the recirculate in your car can help warm it up a bit faster, so you’re not trying to warm up the outside air but circulating the air throughout the vehicle.

Don’t pour anti-freeze on your vehicle to try and get the ice off. Even alcohol and water won’t exactly get the job done without leaving a big mess. Just give it some time; about 15 minutes or so of defrosting the vehicle in your driveway, and it will save you a huge clean up of coolant in your driveway.

Putting a tarp or protective cover over your windshield could work, but on days like today where it’s more of a freezing rain it may not be quite as effective since it’s not a perfect seal.

The freezing rain will collect on the wiper blades as well, and the biggest thing is preventing the blades from freezing to the windshield. It can cause extra wear and tear on the wiper blades if you try to get them unstuck before defrosting them, or try to use them before getting all the ice off.

If you put your wiper blades up before the ice starts accumulating, you can scrape off your windshield without having to worry about wiper blades getting damaged. Once you have the ice on the windshield scraped off give it a couple taps, and usually you can break the ice off of the wiper blades.