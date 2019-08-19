Still in the dark, Lyons mobile home park going into foreclosure

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — The mobile home park in Lyons that has been without power since early July is going into foreclosure.

Michele Burgess, Wayne County’s Deputy County Clerk, told News 8 that Canalside Mobile Home Park is in foreclosure and is in the process of being taken by a bank after a Notice of Pendency was filed.

Ms. Burgess, Deputy County Clerk for Wayne County, just told me the property at Canalside is in foreclosure mode…bank is in process of taking back the property. — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) August 19, 2019

According to Wayne County officials, the property has been in foreclosure mode since August 6, but they added that this still has to go through the standard court processes saying “this won’t happen overnight.”

Residents at the mobile home park are encouraged to talk to attorneys as soon as possible and they will likely be given notifications and paperwork on this development soon, but officials had no comment on what this could mean for residents.

The mortgage is valued at $305,000.

The mobile home park has been without power since July 12, after Town of Lyons officials say they conducted inspections before deciding to shut the power off. They cited naked, dangling power lines, old equipment and routine power surges.

The park’s owner, Phil Provenzano says he’s been working non-stop over the past four weeks trying to restore power. There have been roadblocks, namely parts on order and torrential downpours. Like the residents, he was notified by text message two hours before the power was shut off to the park.

Provenzano says he reached out for government funding in 2017 to fix the electrical problems, but nothing ever materialized. He’s hoping something now can be done with all the attention drawn to this issue, including local lawmakers reaching out to the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Provenzano says he’s spent a large sum of money making the repairs and he’s close to running out of funds, but work is almost completed.

“I care about these people. If they don’t believe that, come here. That door is always open,” he said.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.