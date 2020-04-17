Steve Hausmann shares his COVID-19 experience

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester radio personality Steve Hausmann announced this week he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hausmann joined us this morning on News 8 at Sunrise to explain how he found out he had the virus, his symptoms, his treatment, and his message for others. The longtime 92.5 WBEE radio host said he was diagnosed on Easter Sunday. He still has a cough but is not experiencing some of the breathing issues other COVID-19 patients have identified. He noted he’s received great care from Rochester Regional Health.

Hausmann said he hopes by sharing his experience with COVID-19, that others will see that people can recover from the virus.